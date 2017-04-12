Superior bid for Uniwheels is final. No more dividends

Superior Industries said it won’t raise its offer for German WSE-listed alloy wheels producer Uniwheels shares. The current and final offer stands at PLN 236.07 per share. “We think it’s a fair price,” Superior CEO Donald J. Stebbins said. After agreeing to buy 61.29 percent of Uniwheels shares from its owner, Superior announced the tender…
