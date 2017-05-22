Superior Industries offer for Uniwheels goes through

May 22, 2017 Poland AM

Superior Industries tendered over 75 percent of German WSE-listed alloy wheels producer Uniwheels shares, which means that the tender deal will go through. After agreeing to buy 61.29 percent of Uniwheels shares from its owner, Superior announced the tender to buy back the remaining 4.8 million shares in free float. The company announced that the…

