Superior Industries raises prices in Uniwheels bid

Despite its earlier statement, that the offer is final, Superior Industries has raised its offer for the German WSE-listed alloy wheels producer Uniwheels to PLN 247.87 apiece, from the previous PLN 236.07. The new bid puts the value of the company at PLN 2.91 billion. After agreeing to buy 61.29 percent of Uniwheels shares from its…
