Superior Industries secures more Uniwheels shares

August 3, 2017 Poland AM

Superior Industries bought the remaining 109.959 shares of WSE-listed alloy wheels producer Uniwheels, after the mandatory squeeze-out for 954,920 (7.7 percent stake) free float shares. Earlier in June, American investor agreed to buy 7.6 million shares representing a 61.29 percent stake in the company from its owner for PLN 226.5 apiece, while the remaining free…

