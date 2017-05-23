Superior tenders 11.4 mln Uniwheel shares

May 23, 2017 Poland AM

Superior Industries tendered 11.4 million shares of WSE-listed alloy wheels producer Uniwheels, representing a 92.3 percent stake in the company. The transaction will be finalized on May 25. American investor agreed to buy 7.6 million shares representing a 61.29 percent stake in the company from its owner for PLN 226.5 apiece, while the remaining free…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts