Support for PiS up to 37%, Nowoczesna losing ground

January 16, 2017 Poland AM

In a report released on Monday, the Polish news agency PAP announced that support for the ruling PiS party had risen by one percentage point to 37 percent since December of last year. Civic Platform (PO), the opposition party, remains some way behind the leading party with 16 percent of support. The most significant loss…

