Swarovski to open service center in Gdańsk

Austrian producer of cut lead glass, Swarovski, will open its global service center in Gdańsk to handle its financial and administrative affairs. The center will launch in June this year, however at first, the team will be limited. The company plans to hire “several hundred” people in the next few years. According to Swarovski’s representative,…
Related Posts
-
Gdańsk court agrees to examine lawsuit b...October 28, 2016
-
Atal to expand in Gdańsk and Poznań...August 31, 2016
-
Inpro to build Optima settlement in Gdan...August 30, 2016
-
More than 300 new apartments in Gdańsk b...March 2, 2016