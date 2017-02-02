Swarovski to open service center in Gdańsk

Austrian producer of cut lead glass, Swarovski, will open its global service center in Gdańsk to handle its financial and administrative affairs. The center will launch in June this year, however at first, the team will be limited. The company plans to hire “several hundred” people in the next few years. According to Swarovski’s representative,…

