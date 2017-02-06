Sygnity net profit in fQ1 down by 93.1% y/y

WSE-listed IT firm Sygnity suffered a 93.1 percent year-on-year decrease in net earnings in fiscal Q1 2016/17 (ending December 31, 2016) posting only PLN 236,000, the company said in a market filing with preliminary results. The main reason for such steep decline was significant drop in public orders. “The biggest impact on the present results…
