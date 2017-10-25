Sygnity with PLN 120 mln in write-downs

October 25, 2017 Poland AM

IT firm Sygnity will make write-downs of at least PLN 119.9 million for the 2016/2017 fiscal year, which ended on September 30, the company’s CFO Piotr Wierzbicki stated. “Our radical move are related to the difficult situation Sygnity is in and the need to thoroughly restructure the company, its contracts, investment plans and product offer….

