Synthos to spend up to PLN 1.75 bln on buyback

WSE-listed chemicals group Synthos wants to carry out buyback using up to PLN 1.75 billion from its reserve capital the company said in a market filing. The decision will be voted on on the next shareholders assembly on May 8. “Shares can be bought by the management until the means gathered as reserve capital for…
Related Posts
-
Synthos’ net profit nearly half lo...August 31, 2016
-
Synthos gets a €220 mln revolving loan f...June 8, 2016
-
Synthos with lower profits in Q1...May 12, 2016
-
Synthos’s net income rises to PLN ...March 7, 2016