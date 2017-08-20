Synthos with PLN 112 mln H1 profit drop due to impairment

August 20, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed chemicals group will suffer a PLN 112 million reduction in H1 net profits as a result on impairments to assets purchased from Ineos, Synthos said in a market filing. “Assumptions relating to both sales prices and negotiating power at the purchase side are not reflected in the results and are not sustainable in the…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts