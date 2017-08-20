Synthos with PLN 112 mln H1 profit drop due to impairment

Apartment construction up in July –... In July, developers launched construction on 18,283 apartments, a 21.6 percent increase year-on-year and 18.2 percent drop month-on-month, statistics office GUS said. In the same month, 15,151 apartments were delivered (a 17.6 percent y/y and 5.4 per...

Piękna 68 offices in Warsaw fully leased... Cenatorium and Leinonen Poland are the latest tenants to have moved into the Piękna 68 building in downtown Warsaw. The companies together occupy three floors in the building, which is now fully leased out. Built in 1948 and thoroughly modernized in ...

BBI signs major tenant for Centrum Marsz... A debt buying company whose name has not been revealed has leased a total of more than 5,200 sqm of office space on four floors in the Centrum Marszałkowska mixed-use project that Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer BBI Development is now (in coop...

Poland with third largest net logistics ... The total net take-up (new lease agreements and expansions) in the logistics property market in Poland reached 1.3 million sqm in the first half of this year, which is the third best result in Europe, according to the latest report by JLL. Only Germa...