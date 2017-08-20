Synthos with PLN 112 mln H1 profit drop due to impairment

WSE-listed chemicals group will suffer a PLN 112 million reduction in H1 net profits as a result on impairments to assets purchased from Ineos, Synthos said in a market filing. “Assumptions relating to both sales prices and negotiating power at the purchase side are not reflected in the results and are not sustainable in the…
