Szczerski: Trump wants to visit Poland

May 29, 2017 Poland AM

According to Krzysztof Szczerski, president’s chief of staff, US President Donald Trump wants to visit Poland. “There are no official arrangements for the date of the US President’s visit to Poland. But Trump appreciates Poland and the Polish minority in the US, which means he will try to come,” Szczerski explained. According to Duda advisor…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts