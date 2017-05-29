Szczerski: Trump wants to visit Poland

According to Krzysztof Szczerski, president’s chief of staff, US President Donald Trump wants to visit Poland. “There are no official arrangements for the date of the US President’s visit to Poland. But Trump appreciates Poland and the Polish minority in the US, which means he will try to come,” Szczerski explained. According to Duda advisor…



Log In Buy Subscription This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.