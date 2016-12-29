Szydło: Budget is “stable”

As of the end of November of 2016, approximately half of the annual (2016) budget had been spent, the Polish Prime Minister, Beata Szydło, said in a press release on Thursday. However, the PM did not specify exactly what that amount would be at the end of 2016. Last week, the Ministry of Finance announced…
