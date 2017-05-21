Szydło: Constitution to guarantee retirement age and social incentives for families

May 21, 2017 Poland AM

Polish PM Beata Szydło in an interview with tabloid Super Express, said that Polish constitution should guarantee a set retirement age and support for the families. “Personally, I would like the constitution to include guarantees of support for families and also guarantees over the retirement age – projects we have put into effect and which…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts