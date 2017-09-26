Szydło hopes for good cooperation with Germany after elections

PM Beata Szydło congratulated German incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel on winning the parliamentary elections and added that she hopes for ”good cooperation” between two nations. “The future coalition under your leadership will serve the citizens of Germany, European integration and the strengthening of good ties with Poland,” she said. According to Szydło, the most important…
Related Posts
-
Szydło: We should find a compromise on p...September 20, 2017
-
Government support drops – Kantar poll...September 18, 2017
-
Germany MFA rejects Polish reparations c...September 17, 2017
-
Parliamentary group backs Polish reparat...September 11, 2017