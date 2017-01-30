Szydło looking to Merkel for help with ‘needed reforms’

Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydło is expected to host German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Warsaw in February, and the PM has hopes that Merkel could be persuaded to push for reforms that would strengthen the role of individual Member State governments. Szydło was speaking in an interview with the radio station RMF-FM on Saturday. “Poland…
Related Posts
-
Szydło: Polish-Latvian relations ‘import...January 27, 2017
-
Reforms to Higher Education proceeding a...January 25, 2017
-
PM Szydło defends govt’s economic develo...January 23, 2017
-
PM Szydło asked about nepotism in state-...January 20, 2017