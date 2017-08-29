Szydło: no final decision on WWII reparations

August 29, 2017 Poland AM

In an interview with Gazeta Polska weekly, PM Beata Szydło said that the government has not yet made a final decision whether Poland will seek World War II reparations from Germany. “We were victims of totalitarian German policy during World War II and for decades Poland never received any compensation, while many countries did,” she…

