Szydło talks Brexit with May

Polish and British PMs, Beata Szydło and Theresa May, had a phone conversation on Wednesday to discuss the Brexit negotiations. “Both prime ministers agreed in the course of the conversation that this negotiation process should be efficient and smooth, and should take place in a manner that will minimize the potential negative effects of Brexit,”…
