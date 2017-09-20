Szydło: We should find a compromise on posted workers issue soon

PM Beata Szydło, during her trip to Bulgaria, said that she hopes that a compromise regarding posted workers issue will be reached soon. “Poland has an active and constructive dialogue with the other countries and we are hoping that we will find a compromise,” she said. The issue is one of the key policy of…
