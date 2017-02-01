T-Bull mulling moving to WSE’s main market

February 1, 2017 Poland AM

Mobile game developer T-Bull is planning to switch to the Warsaw Stock Exchange’s main market this year, company’s CEO Grzegorz Zwoliński told the ISBnews press agency. The company has been listed on the WSE small-cap NewConnect market since October of last year. Zwoliński added that in December, the company had 10 million downloads of its…

