T-Bull Q2 profit drops

WSE-listed game developer T-Bull had a PLN 1.14 million Q2 profit, down from PLN 1.26 million recorded last year. Operating profit was PLN 1.3 million vs PLN 1.59 million a year earlier. Revenue from sales reached PLN 3.66 million up from PLN 3.49 million a year earlier. In H1, the company had a net profit…
