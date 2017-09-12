T-Mobile expects new internet offer to be important for growth

September 12, 2017 Poland AM

T-Mobile Poland will offer unlimited, domestic mobile internet, available throughout Poland from September 13, informed board member Frederic Perron. According to Perron, the product will be an important component of the company’s growth in the coming year. “What we decided to introduce is unlimited home internet, which in Poland – not only in big cities…

