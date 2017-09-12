T-Mobile expects new internet offer to be important for growth

T-Mobile Poland will offer unlimited, domestic mobile internet, available throughout Poland from September 13, informed board member Frederic Perron. According to Perron, the product will be an important component of the company’s growth in the coming year. “What we decided to introduce is unlimited home internet, which in Poland – not only in big cities…
Related Posts
-
T-Mobile Polska with PLN 525 mln Q2 EBIT...August 3, 2017
-
Deutsche Telekom won’t sell T-Mobile Pol...July 19, 2017
-
Poland ranks 41st in internet speed rank...June 1, 2017
-
25 mln of Poles use internet, spending 6...April 25, 2017