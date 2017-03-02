T-Mobile Polska EBIDTA down

T-Mobile Polska, Polish unit of the German telecommunication giant, had a 0.5 percent y/y drop in Q4 adjusted EBITDA to PLN 598 million, while its revenue grew by 4.8 percent y/y to PLN 1.72 billion T-Mobile said. At end-2016, the company had PLN 6.49 billion revenue (0.5 percent increase y/y) and PLN 2.1 billion in…
Related Posts
-
UOKiK launches proceeding against Orange...September 26, 2016
-
UOKiK launches proceedings against T-Mob...September 5, 2016
-
T-Mobile paid PLN 2 bln for LTE frequenc...July 8, 2016
-
T-Mobile obliged to pay PLN 2 bln within...June 23, 2016