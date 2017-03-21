T-Mobile Polska with new CEO

Telecom operator T-Mobile Polska’s current CEO Adam Sawicki will step down from his post as of March 31. He will be replaced by Austrian Andreas Maierhover, who currently helms Telekom Macedonia. The other change in personnel concerns the member of the management board responsible for private markets. Elżbieta Wójcik will step down from the post…
