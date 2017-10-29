Talanx with €20 mln loss in Q3 due to natural disasters in Americas

October 29, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed insurance group Talanx expects a €20 million loss in Q3, due to the damage caused by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria in the Americas, as well as the earthquake in Mexico. The liabilities resulting from reinsurance and retrocession the company incurred as a result of the hurricanes and the earthquake will exceed €1.2 billion,…

