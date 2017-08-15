Talanx with €225 mln Q2 net profit

August 15, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed insurance group Talanx posted a €225 million net profit in Q2 (vs €181 million the year before) according to the company’s financial results, raising the H1 profit to €463 million. “All departments contributed to a satisfactory increase in the result, particularly the retail segment in Germany and industrial lines. Contributions from premiums improved by…

