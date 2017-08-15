Talanx with €225 mln Q2 net profit

WSE-listed insurance group Talanx posted a €225 million net profit in Q2 (vs €181 million the year before) according to the company’s financial results, raising the H1 profit to €463 million. “All departments contributed to a satisfactory increase in the result, particularly the retail segment in Germany and industrial lines. Contributions from premiums improved by…
Related Posts
-
Talanx with €900 mln consolidated net pr...February 7, 2017
-
Meiji Yasuda sells stake at Talanx...July 15, 2015
-
Talanx with nearly PLN 1 bln net profit...March 23, 2015
-
Talanx mulling further acquisitions...July 8, 2014