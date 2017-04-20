Tauron and Azoty plan coal gasification project worth €400-600 mln

State owned chemical group Azoty and power utility Tauron plan to develop a coal gasification project worth €400-600 million by 2019-20, companies said in a market filing. “The estimated value of the project will depend on the technology picked,” the companies said announcing that they signed a letter of intent on the issue. “The project…
