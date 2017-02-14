Tauron estimates PLN 102 mln net profit in Q4

February 14, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed power group Tauron had PLN 102 million net profit and PLN 882 million EBITDA and PLN 4.5 billion in revenues in Q4 2016, the company said in preliminary financial results. For the whole 2016, the company revenue stood at PLN 17.6 billion, PLN 378 million net profit and PLN 3.3 billion EBITDA. Tauron will…

