Tauron hit with another lawsuit concerning windfarms

WSE-listed power utility Tauron has been sued by Wind Invest subsidiary Pękanino Wind Invest for PLN 28.5 million in damages and for further PLN 201.6 million in future damages, the company said in a market filing. The lawsuit concerns terminating a long-term contract for the deliveries of electricity and green certificates by Tauron subsidiary Polska…
