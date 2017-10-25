Tauron posts net profit for Q3 at PLN 189

Energy firm Tauron Energia recorded PLN 189 million in net profit in the third quarter of 2017 and PLN 343 million in operating profit, the company stated citing preliminary data. The firm’s revenue stood at PLN 4.12 billion in Q3 of this year. Tauron estimates coal production of 1.36 million tonnes, coal sales at 1.45…
