Tauron Q4 net profit down to PLN 93 mln

WSE-listed power utility Tauron has lowered its Q4 net profit to PLN 93.2 million from PLN 102 million reported in preliminary figures. The rest of the figures remained mostly in line with earlier estimates with EBITDA at PLN 879 million (compared to PLN 882 million in the preliminary results), EBIT at PLN 278.8 million vs….
