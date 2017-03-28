Tauron to spend PLN 1.8 bln on distribution this year

March 28, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed power utility Tauron plans to spend some PLN 1.8 billion on the distribution segment this year to increase efficiency and security of electricity deliveries, the company said. Back in March, company’s deputy CEO Marek Wadowski said that Taiuron will spend over PLN 4 billion on CAPEX this year, and wants to keep its net…

