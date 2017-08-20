Tauron upholds its PLN 4 bln CAPEX target

WSE-listed utility Tauron upheld its PLN 4 billion CAPEX target for this year, after spending PLN 1.5 billion in the first six months of the year. “We are reiterating our 2017 investment spending declarations at PLN 4 billion, which means that our CAPEX will rise in the second half of the year. This is due…



Log In Buy Subscription This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.