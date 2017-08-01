Tauron with PLN 1 bln H1 net profit – prelim. results

WSE-listed power group Tauron had a PLN 1.005 billion net profit, up from PLN 3 million in H1 last year, according to the company’s preliminary financial results. EBITDA stood at PLN 2.094 billion (PLN 1.653 billion in 2016), while revenues amounted to PLN 8.77 billion, down from PLN 8.94 billion the year before. One-offs included…
