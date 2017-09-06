Tauron with PLN 400 mln hybrid financing from BGK

WSE-listed utility Tauron secured PLN 400 million in hybrid financing from state-run development bank BGK. “It is a difficult instrument but one offering Tauron many possibilities,” BGK CEO Beata Daszyńska-Mazurek said. The program will include 12Y bonds with a call option after 7Y and will be issued over the course of the coming two years….
Related Posts
-
Tauron hit with another lawsuit concerni...August 21, 2017
-
Tauron upholds its PLN 4 bln CAPEX targe...August 20, 2017
-
BGK grants PLN 40.95 bln ‘de minimis’ gu...August 13, 2017
-
Tauron with PLN 1 bln H1 net profit – pr...August 1, 2017