Tax authorities buy two office buildings in Warsaw

Poland’s tax authorities have bought two office buildings in Warsaw from Satoria Group, which will house one of their offices in the city. Walter Herz brokered the transaction whose value has not been disclosed. The buildings are located on ul. Ciołka in the Wola district of the Polish capital and comprise a total of almost 6,000 sqm of space. Satoria Group has eight office buildings on ul. Ciołka, which offer a total of more than 20,000 sqm of office space. The company has further development plans for the area – in the near future, it wants to launch construction on a new project there that will comprise approximately 9,000 sqm of usable space.