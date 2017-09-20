Tax revenues up by 15.5% at end-Augist – FinMin

During the first eight months of the year, Polish treasury received PLN 208.89 billion in tax revenue, up by 15.5 percent y/y. This amount represents 69.4 percent of the annual plan, the finance ministry informed. The revenue from VAT increased by 23.5 percent y/y, while the CIT and PIT taxes revenue increased by 13.3 and 8.3 percent respectively. Gambling and excise tax grew by 4.1 percent. The income from banking tax stood at PLN 2.9 billion.

The Treasury spent PLN 230.1 billion during that period, representing a 59.8 percent expenditures allocated for the whole year, while the revenue amounted to PLN 235 billion, up by 72.2 percent. The budget surplus amounted to PLN 4.9 billion.