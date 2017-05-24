Tax revenues up by 21% at end-April – FinMin

During the first four months of the year, Polish treasury received PLN 109.22 billion in taxes, up by 21 percent y/y. This amount represents 36 percent of the annual plan, the finance ministry informed. The revenue from VAT increased by 33.8 percent y/y, while the CIT and PIT taxes revenue increased by 15.1 and 7.6 percent respectively. Gambling and excise tax grew by 3.6 percent. The income from banking tax stood at PLN 1.43 billion.

The Treasury spent PLN 117.9 billion in the first four months of the year, representing a 30.6 percent expenditures allocated for the whole year. The budget deficit amounted to PLN 900 million, 1.5 percent of this year’s budget plan.