Taxi drivers continue to press gov’t for tighter industry regulations

January 18, 2017 Poland AM

On Wednesday, Jerzy Szmit, the Deputy Minister of Poland’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Development, received a petition asking the government to increase regulation, so as to make the market fairer for all operators, according to reporters outside of the Ministry. A representative for the transportation trade union which supports taxi operators, Tadeusz Tomaszewski, said, “We…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts