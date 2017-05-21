Tchórzewski: Decision whether to build nuclear power plant this year

Poland will decide on the construction of a nuclear power plant by the end of this year, Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski said, adding that Poland first needed to determine its energy mix in relation to the EU CO2 emission standards. Initially, Poland gave itself time till 2020 to make the decision. Poland wants to build…
