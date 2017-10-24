Telecom and postal services market grows 3.3% y/y – GUS

Between January and September 2017 the value of the telecommunications and postal services increased by 3.3 percent in year-on-year terms, statistics office GUS said in a statement. The telecommunications services market alone grew by 4.1 percent y/y, while the postal and courier services market remained unchanged compared to last year’s figures, GUS added….
