Telecom and postal services market grows 3.3% y/y – GUS

October 24, 2017 Poland AM

Between January and September 2017 the value of the telecommunications and postal services increased by 3.3 percent in year-on-year terms, statistics office GUS said in a statement. The telecommunications services market alone grew by 4.1 percent y/y, while the postal and courier services market remained unchanged compared to last year’s figures, GUS added….

