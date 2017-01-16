Tétris supports Amnesty International – a new office for Christmas

At the beginning of December Polish branch of Amnesty International moved to their new office in Warsaw, Żoliborz on Lelewela Square. All renovation works were done by Tétris, the company that also funded one-third of the entire project.

The villa at Lelewela Square required major refurbishment. Today it is a place of work of a dozen people, including permanent employees and volunteers.

“The new office for Amnesty in Poland was a very important task of this year. As a non-governmental organization we often rely on the help of individuals, companies and other institutions. With the help of Tétris we can now effectively work defending human rights,” said Draginja Nadaždin, director of Amnesty International.

“We sympathize with the activities of Amnesty. I am glad that we were able to support their activities through this gesture,” says Rajmund Węgrzynek, managing director of Tétris. “Our team approached the project with a sincere commitment, because we respect and wholeheartedly support the worldwide achievements of this organization.”

Moving to a new office was for Amnesty International a necessity arising from increasing number of employees and the growing needs associated with the development of the organization in Poland. It is a global movement of more than seven million people who take very personally all the injustice happening in the world. Amnesty International in Poland is an association, which means it is a mass and democratic movement, developed by more than 7,000 members and tens of thousands of supporters. Central authorities of the Association consists of the Board of Directors, Program Council and the Office based in Warsaw. In Poland it operates in local groups as well as in schools and in the network of educators.