TGE to pay PLN 80 mln in back taxes

Warsaw Stock Exchange power trading platform TGE will pay PLN 80 million overdue VAT liabilities for the period between December 2011 and December 2016. In order to cover the debt, PGE took out a PLN 60 million loan from DNB Bank Polska. The owed VAT amounts to PLN 69.8 million plus PLN 10.2 million in…
