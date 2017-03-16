The REIT Poland Association and powermeetings.eu organizes the 2nd Conference on SRWN / REIT – a new investment model in real estate and new investment opportunities in Poland, which will be held on 29th March 2017.

Considering current works conducted by the Ministry of Development regarding the Act on Real Estate Leasing Companies (SRWN/REIT), this conference perfectly fits within the scope of current ongoing developments and can contribute significantly to the popularization of the SRWN/REIT idea.

The mission and main objective of the REIT Polska Association is to initiate and support – with the use of our knowledge and experience – all activities aimed to form a legal framework for entities operating under the REIT formula , as well as promoting this type of solutions among Polish citizens and institutions. As an association, we are also an active participant in the legislation process.

This conference is another important initiative that aims to promote REIT in Poland among the most important representatives of commercial and residential real estate market.

Commercial real estate market in Poland is a prominent and attractive market in Europe. Over the last 25 years it has developed rapidly with minimal participation of Polish investors. In the opinion of the founders of the Association, the current status can change only through the introduction of the legislation and best practices, with great benefit for Polish investors and the Polish economy.

All active actors are welcomed to join the conference in the real estate market – consultants, investors, investment funds and capital markets experts – that are interested in its growth.