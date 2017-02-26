The assets of Polish investment funds (TFIs) rose by 1.8% in Q4

According to data released by Analizy Online, the number of TFI clients in Q4 dropped to 2.06 million, representing a 1.8 percent year-on-year drop. Funds with biggest losses included Pioneer Pekao TFI (over 7,000 clients has left the fund), PKO TFI and BZ WBK TFI with 3,500 and 2,200 less clients. No TFI has lost…
