The capital’s sports and rec facilities to undergo major improvements

Warsaw’s City Council has approved a revitalization plan for seven of the city’s most popular sports centers, according to the city’s vice president, who was speaking to the press on Wednesday. In total, well over PLN 100 million will be spent, including PLN 15.7 million in funds that will be directed to revamp the Szczęśliwice Ski Center. Stegny (to be the home of a skating track), Moczydło (revitalization of the swimming pool and water slides), as well as Warsaw’s Hutnik Street facility (consisting of football pitches), are other well-known centers that will receive millions in funding.

“We have the consent of the City Council to prepare a special program of revitalization and modernization of our centers. For this program PLN 130 million has been collected, of which 100 million has already been distributed [to the centers]”, said Renata Kaznowska, the capital’s vice president, at a meeting with journalists. The work is expected to be completed before 2019.