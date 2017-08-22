The Dust sets max. share price

NewConnect-bound video game developer The Dust has set the maximum share price at PLN 12 apiece. The company will sell 220,000 new and existing shares with the IPO planned for Q4. “Thanks to the issue of new shares, we intend to raise ca. PLN 1.7 million, which will enable us to implement a strategy based…
