The EC asks Court of Justice to speed up Białowieża case – Reuters

According to Reuters, the European Commission has asked the European Court of Justice to speed up a case against Poland over logging in the primeval forest in Białowieża, and asked the court to inquire with Warsaw on what it has done to stop the logging and whether “in view of these developments, the court could…
Related Posts
-
Brussels warns Poland about logging in B...August 3, 2017
-
Poland to continue logging in Białowieża...July 31, 2017
-
EU court orders Poland to stop logging i...July 30, 2017
-
EU gives Poland ultimatum on logging in ...July 26, 2017