The IInd Polish Outsourcing Forum will take place in Warsaw

The IInd Polish Outsourcing Forum will take place on 26 and 27 of September 2017 in Warsaw in Novotel Airport Hotel. We will show the newest world trends and will answer the most important questions from outsourcing industry. It is an exquisite opportunity to discuss about problems with industry partners and experts. It is also an opportunity to think about progress and ways of change.

We know how progress is important for business and the changing industry of outsourcing is a good example of that. Effective management of outsourcing process is a massive challenge for liders. Being unbeatable in market and consistent adaptation to customer requirements may be an additional burden for etery business.

Therefore, for the second time we will meet with prominent polish experts from outsourcing industry. This year formula will consist of substantive dialog between the best outsourcing providers and theirs consumer. Together we will show both sides of outsourcing cooperation and work out the ideal model of building these relations.

Keynote speaker:

Daniel Habrat, Executive Vice President, Cloud Infrastructure Services, Capgemini

Speakers:

Mariusz Szałaj, Co-founder, 4Synchronity Customized Outsourcing Solutions

Damian Fedeczko, Legal Department Manager, CCIG Group

Krzysztof Misiak, Head of Regional Cities, Office Agency, Cushman&Wakefielż