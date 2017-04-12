On March 29, 2017 at the Sheraton Hotel in Warsaw, took place, the jubilee edition of the Broadband Network Conference, which became a unique platform for the exchange of ideas and opinions on the construction of access infrastructure and the development of broadband networks in Poland. As every year the event brought together key representatives of business and government administration. During this year’s event we hosted more than 260 participants!

The opening Ceremony and jubilee summation was made by Piotr Muszyński – Chairman of the Advisory Board and Experts Board / Vice-President in charge of Strategy and Transformation, Orange Poland. The opening of the Conference was accompanied by a speech by Guests of Honour, Marcin Cichy – President, Office of Electronic Communications and Piotr Woźny – Undersecretary of State, Ministry of Digitalisation.

The first panel of the Conference was a summary and overview of the market situation against the challenges of the digital economy. Participants discussed the effects of the 2007-2013 outlook projects, implementing NPS, POPC, and market and administrative cooperation. The panellists tried to answer the dilemmas whether the Polish village would remain analogous? – in the context of the propagated concept of smart city. An important element of the discussion was cooperation models, including network sharing and service collaboration. Industry experts also brought together concept of NGA. They jointly debated the vision of the future network by asking: can a wireless network be an alternative to cable networks? When will we need 5G? Also discussed about the challenges and problems of POPC and its impact on the shape of the market and the cooperation of infrastructure operators and service providers. The conference closed the discussion on the functioning of the telecommunications market after the sustainability of projects co-financed by EU funds.

Among the Speakers of this year’s edition were the leading business and public administration representatives in this area: Frans-Willem De Kloet – President of the Board, UPC Polska, Ireneusz Piecuch – President of the Board, Polish Chamber of Information Technology and Telecommunications, Andrzej Dulka – President of the Management Board, Alcatel-Lucent Poland, Nokia Group, Jerzy Leszczyński – Marshal of Podlaskie Voivodeship, Janusz Kosiński – President of the Management Board, INEA, Roman Szwed – President of the Management Board, Atende, Grzegorz Kapusta – Vice Marshal of Lubelskie Voivodeship, Andrzej Owczarek, – Member of the Management Board, Grupa Multiplay, Marzena Śliz – Director of Public Affairs, Huawei Polska, Piotr Marciniak – President, National Chamber of Ethernet Communications, Jerzy Żurek – Director, National Institute of Telecommunications, Luiza Czyż-Trzcianowska – Director of the Department of Wholesale Telecommunications Market, Office of Electronic Communications.